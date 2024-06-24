Report: Flyers' Atkinson ‘isn't keen' on potential Sharks trade

While Macklin Celebrini is excited about the prospect of joining the Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers winger Cam Atkinson doesn't share the same enthusiasm about a potential move to San Jose.

The 35-year-old has been linked to a potential trade to the Sharks, who could be looking to balance their stockpile of young talent with veteran leadership.

Despite San Jose's interest in Atkinson, the veteran isn't keen on a move from the Flyers to the Sharks, TSN's Darren Dreger reported last week, citing sources. (h/t The Hockey News)

The Flyers continue to explore options around veteran Cam Atkinson. SJ has trade interest, but sources say Atkinson isn’t keen on a move to the Sharks. Philly will eat a good chunk of the final year of his contract. Buyout is also an option, as is keeping him in the mix. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2024

Atkinson is a 12-year NHL veteran, spending the last two seasons with the Flyers after beginning his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The veteran had a down season in 2023-24, recording just 28 points in 70 games -- his lowest total since 2013-14. However, Atkinson did record a 50-point campaign in the 2022-23 season, offering hope that there still might be some gas in the tank as he enters the twilight of his NHL career.

San Jose currently sits below the salary cap floor, needing to add additional salary to meet the league's minimum threshold, making a move for a veteran such as Atkinson a prudent move given the 35-year-old's scheduled t0 make $5.9 million next season.

A potential roadblock for any deal is the 10-team no-trade clause included in Atkinson's contract, with it remaining unclear if the Sharks are among those teams.

While the Sharks might be intrigued at the idea of adding Atkinson to a roster undergoing major changes, the veteran winger doesn't appear thrilled at the idea, which could ultimately deter any trade coming to fruition.

