Sharks trade Granlund, Ceci to Stars for 2025 first-round pick

Five weeks ahead of the NHL's March trade deadline, the Sharks took action Saturday morning.

San Jose traded center Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars for a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder, the team announced in a press release.

The Sharks will receive the Stars’ 2025 third-round selection if Dallas advances to the Stanley Cup Final. If Dallas does not reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025, the Sharks will receive a 2025 fourth-round selection (Winnipeg’s selection) instead. Dallas (33-17-1) currently sits in second place in the Western Conference's Central Division.

San Jose now holds eight scheduled selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two in the first round.

Granlund, 32, recorded 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games this year with San Jose. He registered his 400th career assist in San Jose’s Nov. 20 game at Dallas and achieved the 40-point threshold for the eighth time in his career on Jan. 21 at Nashville.

In two seasons with the Sharks, Granlund appeared in 121 games, collecting 105 points (27 goals, 78 assists), and finished the 2023-24 season registering points in 13 consecutive games, along with a nine-game assist streak to finish the season. Both are the second longest by any Shark in franchise history.

Ceci, 31, appeared in 54 games for San Jose, registering 15 points (four goals, 11 assists), and led the Sharks in total time on ice (1,175:41), blocked shots (100), and ranked second among team defensemen in hits (52).

Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 840 NHL games, scoring 226 points (52 goals, 174 points) with the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Sharks.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier will speak to the media at 11 a.m. PT.

