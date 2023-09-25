Trending
Mike Grier

Grier's prospect philosophy on display in Sharks' preseason win

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Maybe it is a new day for the Sharks?

No, not because they opened the 2023 NHL preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sharks went 5-1-0 last preseason, for all the good that did them on the way to the fourth-worst record in the NHL.

Instead, it’s more about a change of philosophy.

“Last couple of years, I think it was a little easy to get to the NHL,” Tomas Hertl said of the path from the Barracuda to the Sharks.

Hertl is referring, I believe, to the end of the Doug Wilson era. From 2019 to 2022, 29 Sharks made their NHL debuts. That was a league-high.

Of those 29, the only sure-fire NHL’er was Mario Ferraro. Nikolai Knyzhov, Noah Gregor, and Jeffrey Viel are right there too, with top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau waiting in the wings.

San Jose Sharks

Kaapo Kahkonen Sep 22

Five Sharks training camp storylines to watch heading into season

Matt Benning Sep 23

Sharks have chip on their shoulders entering 2023 training camp

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Mike GrierTomas HertlHenry Thrun
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us