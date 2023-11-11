Sharks still figuring things out after shutout loss to Golden Knights

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

You’re not going to keep winning games, getting doubled up in shots.

The San Jose Sharks were outshot 41-18 by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and managed to win 3-2. They were outshot 39-19 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and pulled out a 2-1 victory.

The hope, of course, was that these wins, which snapped San Jose’s 11-game losing streak to start the season, were the first steps of a team finally finding some confidence. That they just needed some victories under their belt, and that would take a load off their minds so they could begin to play their best hockey.

That didn’t happen tonight, as the Sharks were shut out 5-0 and outshot 39-20 by the Vegas Golden Knights.

While it wasn’t a humiliating loss by any means – San Jose kept it close, not allowing a lot of high-danger chances, until a William Karlsson short-handed goal made it 3-0 early in the third period – Vegas was the better team, wire to wire.

