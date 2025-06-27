Another young star has entered the mix in San Jose.

The Sharks further fortified their young core by selecting standout forward Michael Misa No. 2 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

The 18-year-old Misa spent the previous season dominating the OHL, recording a league-high 134 points in 65 appearances for the Saginaw Spirit. Misa's 134-point campaign is the OHL's highest single-season total since three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane's 145-point tally in 2007.

Misa did a little bit of everything up front for the Spirit, logging 62 goals and 72 assists in his standout 2024-25 campaign, not only living up to, but exceeding the hype after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Michael Misa (2025) has 17 goals in his last 13 games.



57 in 57 on the season. He's gross. pic.twitter.com/vEep32FUHy — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) March 2, 2025

The 18-year-old center demonstrated remarkable consistency on the score sheet last season, recording multi-point games in 46 of his 65 appearances for Saginaw.

A year after selecting superstar center Macklin Celebrini No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, once again the Sharks have capitalized on a premium draft pick by adding another blue chip prospect to San Jose's stockpile of promising youngsters.

As the Sharks seek a return to NHL prominence, Misa joins Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund and Yaroslav Askarov as San Jose's foundational building blocks moving forward.

