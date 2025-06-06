Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Misa ‘thrilled' after meeting Sharks

BUFFALO — Michael Misa had steak and a sundae with the Sharks.

The possible No. 2 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, if defenseman Matthew Schaefer goes to the New York Islanders as expected, had dinner with Sharks management at Buffalo Chophouse, a Draft Combine go-to restaurant for entertaining top prospects.

Misa shared that he also broke bread with the Islanders, Utah Mammoth, and Nashville Predators this week.

On Thursday, the star Saginaw Spirit center told San Jose Hockey Now about dinner with the Sharks, what playing with top San Jose prospect Igor Chernyshov in Saginaw was like, and what’s the most exciting thing about potentially going to the South Bay.

Sheng Peng: So how was dinner with the Sharks?

Misa: It was unbelievable. Very top-class organization. They're all super-welcoming. Really, really nice people. I was thrilled with that.

It was more just casual. It didn't feel like an interview at all. I think we talked about everything, movies, sports, school. It was great.

SP: What are some of your favorite movies and shows?

Misa: The other night I was watching "American Sniper". Good movie. And then me and my roommate, we were watching "Full Swing" the night before, that golf show.

I love “Prison Break." That's my favorite show, for sure.

SP: One Sharks prospect that you know very well is Igor Chernyshov. How good is he, it was like instant chemistry between you guys in Saginaw.

Misa: Special player. It was just more of a matter of waiting for when he came to Saginaw, because he was supposed to come at the start of year, but he had shoulder surgery and everything.

When he did come, it was a huge addition to my line. And even though he couldn't really speak great English, it was just like his hockey IQ was so good. We'd read off each other. It was really easy to find him. He was one of the best players I've ever played with.

SP: What can you say about Chernyshov’s personality?

Misa: He was super-funny. He'd always say these one-liners, and it would always make guys laugh. He was always smiling. I don't think one guy on our team disliked him.

When guys were in conversations, he'd pipe up and just say something silly.

SP: Do you know anybody else in the Sharks organization?

Misa: I know Braden Hache very well. He was my captain in Saginaw, the year we won the Memorial Cup. I know Sam Dickinson well, he's in my agency. We have the same agent.

SP: Do you train with any Sharks or any NHL’ers out of Oakville, Ontario?

Misa: The main big one, Evan Bouchard, I train with him. He's something else. He's an animal in the gym. One heck of a player. I'm rooting for him. I hope they find a way to win the Cup.

SP: How well do you know John Tavares? He’s also from Oakville.

Misa: I've actually met him a couple times. Really nice guy, really open, giving me advice and stuff on down the road, what to expect. Great guy.

SP: You guys are both centers, is he someone that you try to emulate?

Misa: Definitely. Just try to follow in his footsteps, he was granted [OHL] exceptional status as well. Just trying to learn stuff off him. He's obviously had a great NHL career.

SP: Who else do you model your game after?

Misa: Kirill Kaprizov and [Nikita] Kucherov. Those two guys are kind of the people I think I play a pretty similar game to. Their offensive ability, I think I can relate to them in ways.

SP: If the Sharks were to draft you, what’s the most exciting thing about joining that organization?

Misa: They have such a good young core. They do, obviously, have a lot of older players that are great as well. But I think their young core coming up is promising and exciting. If they were to draft me, I hope I could just help them, make an impact to their organization.

SP: Is Macklin Celebrini somebody who you actually look up to? He didn’t go the OHL exceptional status route, but like you, he’s someone who has had a lot of eyeballs on him for a long time.

Misa: Even though he is a year older than me, I definitely do look up to his game and everything he does on the ice, it's pretty special watching him. What he's accomplished already in one year in the NHL. If they do draft me, it'll be a great opportunity for me to meet him, take advice from him.

SP: What stands out about Celebrini’s game?

Misa: Just like his all-around game, I think how confident he is, he looks like a 10-year vet in the NHL, and it was his first year. I think that's something I'm going to have to bring as well, just that confidence in myself to play with all these grown men. He's a special player

