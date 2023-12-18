Ferraro explains ‘unfortunate' double-minor penalty in Sharks' loss

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

DENVER – The San Jose Sharks aren’t a great team to begin with, but it’s hard when you’re playing the refs too.

I’m not a fan, so I’m not one to easily turn to blaming the refs for a loss, but the Sharks were put behind the eight-ball early at Ball Arena by the zebras, in what would ultimately be a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

They were down 3-0 after the opening frame, in large part because of two questionable calls.

First, Jacob MacDonald was ejected 2:47 into the game for boarding Sam Malinski.

There’s no doubt that’s a minor, but a major?

MacDonald spoke exclusively to San Jose Hockey Now after the game: “Going in on a forecheck and he toepicks at the last second.

“Tried to move out of the way so I don’t hit him right in the numbers. As I’m bracing myself on the wall, his head turns in the last second, and I hit him.”

