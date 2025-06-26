Trending
Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Sharks waive Marc-Édouard Vlasic after 19 seasons for contract buyout purposes

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Marc-Édouard Vlasic era in San Jose is over.

The Sharks waived Vlasic on Thursday for the purposes of a contract buyout. If no other team claims Vlasic, he will become a free agent on Friday.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

The 38-year-old defenseman had one season left on an eight-year, $56 million contract, which he signed in July of 2017.

Split over two years, because of the buyout, Vlasic’s AAV now is $4.67 million in 2025-26 and $1.17 million in 2026-27. The cap savings in 2025-26 is just $2.33 million.

Per Puckpedia, the Sharks have over $40 million in cap space, even before the buyout. On the surface, it doesn’t appear that they really need to clear cap space. They already have plenty of it for anything that they might have planned in free agency.

“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a team press release. “I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks News Jun 24

Sharks legend Joe Thornton inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Joe Thornton Jun 24

Sharks legend Joe Thornton inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Marc-Edouard VlasicSharks NewsSharks Roster
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us