Sharks get ‘little stuff' right vs. Sabres on Vlasic's historic night

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

BUFFALO — “It’s the little stuff.”

The Sharks won their second consecutive game Tuesday, trouncing the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 at KeyBank Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Timothy Liljegren, Nico Sturm, William Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Tyler Toffoli scored … but that’s not what San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky wanted to talk about.

“It should probably be the storyline of this game,” Warsofsky said about Marc-Edouard Vlasic setting the NHL's all-time blocked shots record with 2,165.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic reacts to his new status as the NHL’s all-time leader in blocked shots 💪 pic.twitter.com/5FK7l0spis — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 5, 2025

It’s telling that nobody online, in my cursory search, clipped this remarkable unremarkable play, Vlasic (44) setting the blocked shots record.

“I think that as a coach is what I look for,” Warsofsky said. “The goals and the assists and the points are great, but those are the things, when you start building the culture, is what you start seeing.”

Those weren’t the only little things that contributed to a rare Sharks’ rout.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast