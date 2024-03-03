Trending
Magnus Chrona

Chrona earns redemption in Sharks' shootout loss to Stars

By Sheng Peng

Magnus Chrona didn’t get the win in his second NHL start, but he was able to wash away the bad memory from his first one.

On Dec. 28, Chrona made his first NHL start against the Edmonton Oilers. What should have been a game to remember became one to forget though: The San Jose Sharks prospect got pulled after a first period where he gave up four goals on 12 shots, in an eventual 5-0 loss.

“His first NHL game and we didn’t help him,” Tomas Hertl acknowledged then.

Chrona came back on Saturday night with 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

“He kept us above the water,” Filip Zadina, who scored his fourth goal in eight games, said. William Eklund also scored.

Alternate captain Luke Kunin, who contributed two primary assists, said it was a point of emphasis for the Sharks to play better in front of their young goalie this time around.

