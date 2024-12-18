Celebrini, Smith laugh off viral moment during Warriors game

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Will Smith was a good sport about it.

On Sunday, he and Macklin Celebrini attended the Golden State Warriors’ 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini at the Warriors game tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZQjaa8WnO9 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 16, 2024

It was Smith’s first Warriors game.

Celebrini’s dad, Rick Celebrini, has been the Warriors’ Director of Sports Medicine and Performance since 2018, and Golden State star Draymond Green has gushed about the 18-year-old San Jose Sharks’ rookie sensation for years on the end.

So of course, the Warriors would recognize Macklin Celebrini in-game ... but they forgot to shout out best buddy and fellow future of the Sharks, Smith.

Smith says that he and Celebrini had a laugh about it afterward, and he has been getting razzed about the viral moment.

“I heard about that a lot,” he said, smiling, after San Jose Sharks’ morning skate on Tuesday.

