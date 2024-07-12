Grier explains how Sharks can protect rookies Celebrini, Smith

With the additions of two top prospects -- centers Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith -- the Sharks are already looking much more exciting.

However, the team is conscious of the importance of roster construction around that pair of recent first-round draft picks so that they can develop properly at the NHL level.

During a virtual press conference on July 6, San Jose general manager Mike Grier explained how the organization is comfortable with where its roster stands in order to protect Smith and Celebrini, both physically and mentally, as they enter the NHL.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Given the top billing of the two youngsters -- particularly 2024 No. 1 overall pick Celebrini -- Grier expects to see opponents play aggressively against them.

Nevertheless, Grier is confident in the Sharks' ability to stand up physically against those opposing players and protect their up-and-coming stars from any foul play.

"I think the way the league is now, I'm sure teams are going to play [Smith and Celebrini] hard," Grier told reporter. "But I think we have enough team toughness right now to protect those guys in these situations."

Grier explicitly noted winger Givani Smith as a source of toughness on the San Jose's roster who could play an important role in those instances.

Another important key to developing the Sharks' prospects is surrounding them with experienced veterans who can serve as resources both on and off the ice. Veteran right-winger Tyler Toffoli, one of San Jose's primary free-agent signings this offseason, was brought in for just that reason.

"[Toffoli is] a proven scorer. He'll be good for our young centers," Smith explained, declining to declare whether Toffoli would play on the same line as Celebrini. "He knows how to play the game. He gets open. It will be nice to have a veteran presence who's been through the ups and downs of the season."

Toffoli also brings an invaluable notch on his resume: his 2014 Stanley Cup victory while playing for the Los Angeles Kings. Likewise, forward Barclay Goodrow -- another offseason addition making his return to San Jose -- won back-to-back championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

"[Toffoli and Goodrow] having won Cups is an invaluable thing to have in the room," Grier added. "I don't think you can really underestimate how important it is to have people who have gone through the grind and come out at the end of it holding the Cup. ... We're fortunate to have those guys."

The Sharks will hope that combination of experience and grit on its roster will help make the NHL transition as smooth as possible for Smith and Celebrini in their rookie seasons.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast