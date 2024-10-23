Sharks GM Grier details development plan for Celebrini, Smith

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier took us behind the scenes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s development plans on Monday.

“There’s been a lot of thought and effort put into this from our performance group, led by Mike Potenza, the medical staff, the training [and] strength conditioning staff,” Grier said.

Potenza is San Jose's director of high performance.

Grier added that Celebrini’s father, Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini, is involved with Celebrini’s plan, though not with Smith’s.

“[With Rick] being in the sports science world as well, he had input and is on board with everything that we’re going to do with him,” Grier said.

Potenza came back to the Sharks this past summer after spending the last two years with Rick Celebrini in Golden State. Previously, he had been with the Sharks from 2006 to 2022.

