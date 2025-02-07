Sharks continue to compete, grow in OT loss to Canucks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

This is the way.

This is just the second time this season that the San Jose Sharks have outshot their opponent in consecutive games.

They outshot the Vancouver Canucks in a 2-1 OT loss on Thursday, 34-24.

Tyler Toffoli was San Jose’s lone scorer, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves in his first start since a scary mid-December face injury.

What was most unusual?

“I think we had them for eight chances 5-on-5 against,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “So any time you keep a team under 10, you should win hockey games.”

How many times in the last two years have the Sharks defended that well?

Not often — San Jose gave up an NHL-worst 35.1 Shots Against Per Game last year, and a still league-worst 32.1 Shots Against this season.

Leading the way defensively was 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini, whose performance was marred by a delay of game penalty and a penalty shot against call, both which led to Canucks goals.

Ignore those mishaps: Celebrini was terrific defensively.

Warsofsky agreed: “Really good defensively.”

