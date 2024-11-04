Sharks rookie Celebrini confirms he's returning vs. Blue Jackets

Rookie center Macklin Celebrini will return to the Sharks' lineup Tuesday at SAP Center against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he confirmed to reporters on Monday.

Celebrini, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, played in the Sharks' Oct. 10 season-opener against the St. Louis Blues but missed the last 12 games due to a hip injury.

Celebrini confirms he’s playing tomorrow — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 4, 2024

Celebrini is taking contact in practice drills right now — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 4, 2024

Celebrini is skating on a line this practice.#TheFutureIsTeal lines today:



Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli

Eklund-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Goodrow-W. Smith-Kunin

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Kostin-Cardwell-G. Smith-Gushchin — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 4, 2024

While Celebrini said he's playing Tuesday, first-year Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky wasn't as committed.

"We'll focus on tomorrow's lineup, tomorrow," Warsofsky told reporters, via San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng. "Obviously, some decisions to make in the morning."

Celebrini, who practiced Monday, recorded a goal and an assist in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

"We won't put him in a game without contact," Warsofsky told reporters. "So that’s kind of where it’s at."

The 18-year-old began skating on Oct. 21 but at the time, general manager Mike Grier told reporters that Celebrini would miss at least two more weeks.

Now Celebrini will return on the aggressive side of the timeline Grier outlined.

The Sharks began the season by losing their first nine games (0-7-2) but have won three of their last four contests, and Celebrini's return should give them a much-needed boost.

