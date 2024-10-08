Celebrini to make NHL debut in Sharks' Opening Night game vs. Blues

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks Nation did a collective gulp when the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick exited an Oct. 1 preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club prematurely.

Macklin Celebrini left in the second period, after crashing hard into the boards. He had just missed a breakaway.

The next day, however, San Jose termed the lower-body injury just “day-to-day”, which a source backed, telling San Jose Hockey Now that the injury “was nothing serious at all”.

That appears to be the case, as Celebrini returned to practice on Monday, skating between Tyler Toffoli and William Eklund.

