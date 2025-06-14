Sharks star Celebrini earns unanimous NHL All-Rookie Team honors

Macklin Celebrini might have gotten snubbed for the Calder Memorial Trophy, but the Sharks' young star still earned recognition for his prolific rookie NHL season.

Celebrini unanimously was voted to the NHL's All-Rookie Team, joining Calder winner Lane Hutson and Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf as the only unanimous selections for the 2024-25 season.

NHL All Rookie Team pic.twitter.com/RX0k1F1UIO — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 12, 2025

Philadelphia Flyers wing Matvei Michkov, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk rounded out the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.

Celebrini logged 63 points (25 G, 38 A) in 70 appearances for San Jose during the 2024-25 season, turning the Sharks into a must-watch team despite having the NHL's lowest point total.

Macklin Celebrini goes top shelf with an incredible no-look goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/0Xbp6MDr8v — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 8, 2024

The 19-year-old superstar finished second among NHL rookies in goals behind Michkov (26) and second behind Hutson (60) in assists.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini not only lived up to the hype but exceeded it in a debut season that ranks among the sport's best ever for an 18-year-old skater.

As San Jose seeks to regain its footing among the NHL's elite, Celebrini gives the Sharks an invaluable blue-chip prospect to anchor an aggressive rebuild that has seen the proud franchise assemble a stockpile of exciting young talent.

