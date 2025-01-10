Will Sharks have extra response to Stenlund for Celebrini hit?

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Will the Sharks have an extra response for Kevin Stenlund on Friday?

On Dec. 14, Stenlund boarded Macklin Celebrini in a 4-3 Utah Hockey Club victory.

The board went uncalled, and Stenlund appeared to go unpunished for his hit on the future of the franchise, though both Cody Ceci and Ty Dellandrea tried to engage Stenlund.

“Do we want probably a better response? We can argue that,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryann Warsofsky said two days later.

For what it’s worth, Celebrini came out from that second period blow no worse for the wear.

Also, Dellandrea confirmed that the Sharks tried to get Stenlund to drop the gloves and answer for the hit.

Dellandrea went after Stenlund in the third period.

“It just like, Mack’s hurt. I didn’t see the play. Looks dirty. Watch a video [between periods],” Dellandrea told San Jose Hockey Now recently. “You’re just, want to stick up for your teammate, so ask him to go. It’s about what you can do within the game, in order to be smart for your team as well as try to protect your young player.”

