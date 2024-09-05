Celebrini reveals he'll live with Sharks legend Thornton this season

It takes a No. 1 overall draft pick to know one.

Macklin Celebrini will live with Sharks legend Joe Thornton in San Jose this season, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reported Wednesday.

The Boston Bruins’ 1997 No. 1 overall draft pick should be able to dole out plenty of wisdom to San Jose's 2024 top selection. Thornton played with the Sharks from 2005 to 2020, and carried the weight of the franchise in both Boston and San Jose.

It worked out pretty well for Jumbo, who retired in 2022, 14th in NHL history with 1,539 points.

The Sharks hope some of that rubs off on their teen phenom.