Sharks' Celebrini questionable vs. Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

TORONTO — Macklin Celebrini is injured.

Celebrini did not participate in the Sharks’ practice on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Celebrini suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Celebrini played the entire game and notched a pair of assists, so it’s not clear when he got hurt.

Warsofsky considers Celebrini a game-time decision for San Jose's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

“I don’t think it’s serious,” Warsofsky said.

On the other hand, Warsofsky did rule out defenseman Henry Thrun for Monday’s game. Thrun also did not practice.

