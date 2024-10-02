Trending
Celebrini injury overshadows Sharks' sloppy loss to Utah

By Sheng Peng

The San Jose Sharks have more to be concerned about than Macklin Celebrini’s injury.

However, understandably, an injury to the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, and no specific updates postgame about it, was the headline.

In some ways, who cares about a sloppy 3-1 preseason loss to Utah Hockey Club?

On the one hand, Celebrini did finish his shift, and he played another after he crashed hard into the boards because of this Kevin Stenlund trip.

Also, a reported lower-body injury to Celebrini is not the right shoulder on which he’s had surgery before.

On the other hand, that was one ugly collision. And of course, Sharks fans were hoping postgame to hear that the injury wasn’t serious or that pulling Celebrini from the game in the second period was just a precautionary measure.

Ryan Warsofsky’s non-update didn’t realize either hope.

