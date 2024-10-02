Celebrini injury overshadows Sharks' sloppy loss to Utah

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have more to be concerned about than Macklin Celebrini’s injury.

However, understandably, an injury to the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, and no specific updates postgame about it, was the headline.

In some ways, who cares about a sloppy 3-1 preseason loss to Utah Hockey Club?

On the one hand, Celebrini did finish his shift, and he played another after he crashed hard into the boards because of this Kevin Stenlund trip.

Macklin Celebrini left tonight's game with a lower body injury after crashing into the boards in the second period pic.twitter.com/AtcncWFhBB — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 2, 2024

Also, a reported lower-body injury to Celebrini is not the right shoulder on which he’s had surgery before.

On the other hand, that was one ugly collision. And of course, Sharks fans were hoping postgame to hear that the injury wasn’t serious or that pulling Celebrini from the game in the second period was just a precautionary measure.

Ryan Warsofsky’s non-update didn’t realize either hope.

