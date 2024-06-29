Frenzied Sharks fans celebrate team's Celebrini pick on social media

Macklin Celebrini officially is on the Sharks after San Jose drafted the young phenom No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night, and the team's fans couldn't be more excited.
Sharks enthusiasts celebrated on social media and at SAP Center as Celebrini took the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking in the franchise-altering day the only way they know how -- loudly -- after San Jose legend Joe "Jumbo" Thornton announced the pick.
That palpable excitement was personified in Vegas, too, courtesy of one very loud Sharks fan in attendance at the NHL draft.
Between Thornton announcing the Sharks' first No. 1 pick in franchise history and a talent like Celebrini on his way to San Jose, fans were a bundle of emotions and took to their keyboards to let it all out.
And back in the Bay, Celebrini got plenty of love from his new neighbors.
It's a good day to be a Sharks fan.