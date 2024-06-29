Frenzied Sharks fans celebrate team's Celebrini pick on social media

Macklin Celebrini officially is on the Sharks after San Jose drafted the young phenom No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night, and the team's fans couldn't be more excited.

Sharks enthusiasts celebrated on social media and at SAP Center as Celebrini took the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking in the franchise-altering day the only way they know how -- loudly -- after San Jose legend Joe "Jumbo" Thornton announced the pick.

The vibe in the Tank for Macklin Celebrini was ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/PaDGJfSZKk — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) June 28, 2024

That palpable excitement was personified in Vegas, too, courtesy of one very loud Sharks fan in attendance at the NHL draft.

That one Sharks fan in a tank top: "YEAH JOE YEAH SHARKS WOOOOO" — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) June 28, 2024

shoutout to this man, and this man ONLY pic.twitter.com/vZHOHtTZEW — chipped tooth (@cursed_hockey) June 28, 2024

Between Thornton announcing the Sharks' first No. 1 pick in franchise history and a talent like Celebrini on his way to San Jose, fans were a bundle of emotions and took to their keyboards to let it all out.

Sharks got Gretzky 2.0 I can't believe this — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) June 28, 2024

JUMBO INTRODUCING MACK IM EMO — Nikki 🦋(CELEBRINI SZN) (@_nhlsharks) June 28, 2024

The San Jose Sharks are all the way back — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) June 28, 2024

celebrini first overall cutie pie pic.twitter.com/uHf790Vlka — matilda ✿ (@ratluvr) June 28, 2024

MACK AND WILL SMITH BOUT TO TEAM UP IN THE BAY AREA 🦈



The San Jose Sharks have drafted Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft pic.twitter.com/d3OxbmJoK0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 28, 2024

I have Macklin. You do not have Macklin. Ha. pic.twitter.com/O88cEvTJw1 — Nick (@NICK_CARTER20) June 28, 2024

THE SHARKS ARE MACKLIN THINGS HAPPEN https://t.co/RqhlQYjVrh — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) June 28, 2024

And back in the Bay, Celebrini got plenty of love from his new neighbors.

From one San Jose guy to another 🤝



Congrats to Macklin Celebrini and the @SanJoseSharks! #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/aptvcIfLjr — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 28, 2024

.@SanJoseSharks said it best



Welcome back to The Bay, Macklin! https://t.co/BjRPEKUS04 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 28, 2024

It's a good day to be a Sharks fan.

