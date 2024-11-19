Trending
Macklin Celebrini

Watch Celebrini net game-winning goal in Sharks' epic OT victory

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Detroit Red Wings got the Macklin Celebrini treatment. 

With the overtime clock ticking, the rookie center called game, scoring a memorable game-winning goal in the Sharks’ 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Monday night at SAP Center. 

Assisted by Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci, it was the first overtime goal of Celebrini’s young NHL career.

Celebrini’s overtime heroics – like his NHL debut goal – are the exact glimpses that have the 18-year-old positioned as one of the league’s most promising players

San Jose’s No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft is up to four goals and one assist in eight games played this season. 

Early on, an injury limited Celebrini’s time on the ice, but the rookie has done his part to flash his gifted skills when given the chance. 

Don’t think so? Just ask Detroit.

