Celebrini notes first impression of Grier, Sharks at combine interview

Macklin Celebrini was interviewed by a number of teams at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine -- with most of those meetings being a mere formality as the Sharks are all but guaranteed to draft the phenom No. 1 overall.

In speaking to reporters at the scouting combine, Celebrini explained he tried to approach every interview with the same mindset despite the glaring implication San Jose will be drafting him at the end of the month, while praising his meeting with the Sharks.

"I think I approached every interview the same," Celebrini told reporters. "A little nervous, kind of wanted to see how it went. But it was a great interview. It's great to put names to faces and get to know them while they got to know me as well.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Celebrini starred at Boston University last season -- the alma mater of Sharks general manager Mike Grier. When asked about his first impressions of Grier, Celebrini lauded the San Jose executive's personality.

"He's awesome," Celerbini said of Grier. "We went out to dinner at night. He has a great personality and we had a lot of jokes, so it was cool."

"He has a great personality ... we had a lot of jokes."



Celebrini details his first impressions of Sharks GM Mike Grier pic.twitter.com/JUPHn4Qy4A — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) June 9, 2024

After missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, possessing the No. 1 overall pick has sent a much-needed boost to the Sharks organization, their fans and Grier.

With San Jose's 2023 No. 4 overall selection Will Smith signing his entry-level contract with the Sharks last month, there is plenty of reason for optimism in the South Bay.

If Grier selects Celebrini with the first pick, San Jose's future suddenly looks even brighter, as the Sharks attempt to pull out of a prolonged down period on the heels of being a mainstay in the playoffs.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast