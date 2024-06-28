Celebrini officially on Sharks, who draft young star No. 1 overall

In a move that surprised nobody but could be franchise-changing nonetheless, the Sharks picked highly touted prospect Macklin Celebrini No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Seven weeks after San Jose won the 2024 draft lottery, its selection is official, ushering in a new era of hockey in Northern California.

Celebrini long has been considered the best prospect in the 2024 class, giving the Sharks a much-needed jolt of optimism on the heels of a historically bad season in which San Jose finished with an NHL-worst 47 points.

The 18-year-old, whose family lives in Livermore, spent last season at Boston University and earned the Hobey Baker Memorial Award -- given annually to college hockey's top player -- during his lone season with the Terriers.

Celebrini recorded 64 points -- 32 goals and 32 assists -- during his lone season at BU, demonstrating the electric playmaking ability that led to him being San Jose's first No. 1 pick in franchise history.

For the Sharks, Celebrini's selection now can serve as a true turning point, the moment a long period of suffering swiftly changes into unbridled optimism about what the future could hold after a five-year playoff drought.

Rarely in sports does a team have the chance to celebrate winning a draft lottery the way San Jose did upon learning it would have the opportunity to add Celebrini to a growing stockpile of young talent.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier -- the architect behind an ambitious rebuild -- knows the kind of impact a player such as Celebrini can have on an NHL franchise. After winning the draft lottery in May, Grier explained why Sharks fans should be excited about Celebrini's addition, offering flattering comparisons between the would-be rookie and a handful of proven NHL veterans.

"Comparisons aren't always fair. I think he's got a little bit of all different types of players," Grier said. "He's [Celebrini] got a little bit of Jonathan Toews, a little bit of Bo Horvat. A little bit of [Patrice] Bergeron. He's got a lot of pieces you can see he's picked up from players throughout the years.

"I think they [Sharks fans] should be excited. One, he's a great kid. Humble, down to earth, hardworking. I think we've talked about the importance of competitiveness to win in this league, and he's got it in spades. The player I think who shows up every night and plays a full game."

While San Jose is far from a traditional hockey market, the local fan base has vigorously supported the Sharks in the franchise's 32-year history, developing a deep connection with the players on the ice. One area where Grier believes Celebrini stands out is his desire to play in the Bay and connect with fans who yearn to return to the golden years when San Jose was a Western Conference powerhouse, regularly competing for a Stanley Cup Final appearance despite never winning one.

"One of the big things I think for fans here is he wants to be here," Grier said. "His dad is with the [Golden State] Warriors. He's got a house a half-hour from here. When we interviewed him early in the year, he was expressing how great it would be to play here. So, I think he will connect with the fans, and it means a lot to him to be a San Jose Shark."

Celebrini now faces the daunting task of not only lifting a franchise but also an entire region, as the Bay prepares to welcome a young superstar with local ties. In fact, Macklin incredibly piled up 49 goals and 45 assists in just 54 games for the 14-and-under Jr. Sharks in 2019-20.

He's a big Shark now.