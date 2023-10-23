Sharks apologize to Blackwood for Forsberg incident vs. Predators

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Mackenzie Blackwood didn’t need an apology, but his Sharks teammates gave him one anyway.

With four minutes to go in San Jose's loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, forward Filip Forsberg jumped on a loose puck in the crease just as the whistle blew and unintentionally body slammed Blackwood, who already was on his back.

Here's the Forsberg body slam of Blackwood that got Hertl & Quinn so riled up at #SJSharks for not standing up for their goalie.



After the game, both alternate captain Tomas Hertl and coach David Quinn were peeved -- not at Forsberg, but at the Sharks for not immediately standing up for their goaltender.

“I was [disappointed],” Hertl said. “It’s 5-1, you have to cross-check somebody and show them they can’t do anything.”

“That will be addressed,” Quinn said.

