Trending
Mackenzie Blackwood

Sharks apologize to Blackwood for Forsberg incident vs. Predators

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Mackenzie Blackwood didn’t need an apology, but his Sharks teammates gave him one anyway.

With four minutes to go in San Jose's loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, forward Filip Forsberg jumped on a loose puck in the crease just as the whistle blew and unintentionally body slammed Blackwood, who already was on his back.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the game, both alternate captain Tomas Hertl and coach David Quinn were peeved -- not at Forsberg, but at the Sharks for not immediately standing up for their goaltender.

“I was [disappointed],” Hertl said. “It’s 5-1, you have to cross-check somebody and show them they can’t do anything.”

“That will be addressed,” Quinn said.

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund 4 hours ago

Eklund breaks down his dazzling plays from Sharks' loss to Panthers

San Jose Sharks 18 hours ago

Rutta, Ferraro discuss what went wrong in Sharks' brutal loss to Lightning

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Mackenzie BlackwoodTomas Hertl
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us