Sharks again prove they're not last year's team in loss to Canucks

By Sheng Peng

The phrase “last year” is the new “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the San Jose Sharks organization.

For years, it was “rebuild”.

But let’s say it again, perhaps for the last time: This isn’t last year’s San Jose Sharks. This is an NHL-caliber team, which you really couldn’t say last year.

Last year, on this date, the Sharks got eviscerated by the Vancouver Canucks 10-1. Two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins humiliated them 10-2.

This season? San Jose hosted Vancouver again ... and lost 3-2 on a last-minute goal. And they outplayed the Canucks for decent portions of the game too.

