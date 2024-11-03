Sharks again prove they're not last year's team in loss to Canucks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The phrase “last year” is the new “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the San Jose Sharks organization.

For years, it was “rebuild”.

But let’s say it again, perhaps for the last time: This isn’t last year’s San Jose Sharks. This is an NHL-caliber team, which you really couldn’t say last year.

Last year, on this date, the Sharks got eviscerated by the Vancouver Canucks 10-1. Two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins humiliated them 10-2.

This season? San Jose hosted Vancouver again ... and lost 3-2 on a last-minute goal. And they outplayed the Canucks for decent portions of the game too.

