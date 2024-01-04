Quinn reveals when Sharks' Couture is expected to return from injury

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Logan Couture may be nearing the end of his long journey back to the San Jose Sharks.

Head coach David Quinn said today that Couture, who’s been out all season with a lower-body injury, will travel with the Sharks on their upcoming five-game road trip – with the expectation that he might play in Canada, Buffalo, or Chicago.

This also doesn’t exclude the possibility that the San Jose Sharks captain could make his season debut on Saturday at SAP Center versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, their last game before their trip, which starts in Toronto on Nov. 9.

He won’t be in the lineup tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

The next step for Couture?

“Just more practices,” Quinn said. “Just get through more practices.”



