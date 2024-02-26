Couture discusses his Sharks future, frustrations with injury setback

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Logan Couture wants to come back this season. But first, he’ll have to get back on the ice.

The Sharks captain missed the first 45 games of the 2023-24 NHL season with Osteitis pubis, essentially a significant groin and abdomen and hip issue. He returned on Jan. 20 and tallied one assist in six games before the NHL All-Star break.

But even then, his deep groin issue was flaring up again.

“Just kind of creeping in. After that last game in Anaheim [on Jan. 31 right before the break], just didn’t really feel great for a couple days again. It got pretty bad,” Couture told reporters Monday.

How bad?

“I thought I was past it. But like I said, as I started to play a little bit more, got more sore and more sore and more sore. Even on days where I didn’t skate and off-days it was getting worse. That’s never a good sign,” he shared.