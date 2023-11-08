Sharks' locker room filled with relief after first win of season

The San Jose Sharks staved off the wrong kind of history.

Behind 38 Mackenzie Blackwood saves, the 1-10-1 Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1, to avoid what would’ve been an NHL record 12th consecutive loss to start a season.

Anthony Duclair and William Eklund scored for San Jose. It was the first game-winning goal of the 2021 seventh-overall pick’s career.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was a joyous scene post-game. The music was pumping and everyone was smiling.

“A lot of relief in here, everyone’s happy,” Blackwood said with a huge smile. “It’s been a long time coming. Now we can take a breath and start to try and put some more together.”

It was far from a perfect game – the Sharks were outshot 39-19 – but they’ll take it.

“After everything, we had a tough start, [played] a lot of the best teams in the NHL. Some injuries. Last two tough games. Probably the hardest start in my life,” Tomas Hertl reflected.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast