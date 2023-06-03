Kunin eager to bounce back as ACL rehab heads in right direction

Sharks center Luke Kunin has been out since December after suffering a right ACL tear that ended his 2022-23 NHL season. Kunin is in the middle of his rehabilitation process, which has a recovery timeline of six to eight months.

The 25-year-old spoke with Sharks Audio Network's Ted Ramey to provide some positive news on his recovery as he likely aims toward being ready for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.

"I've been on the ice a few times, so that's been going good," Kunin told Ramey on a recent "Sharks Hockey Digest" episode published on May 30. "Obviously, it's nice. It's been a while since you've been out there.

"So a handful of times have been on the ice and we're heading in the right direction. And that's good. Just like I said, long process. Got to stay even keel. Not too high, too low. Kind of just take it one day at a time and got a great group in my corner helping me out through this thing."

Kunin did everything he could to help San Jose from afar last season. Still, it wasn't easy for him, since not being there for his teammates was the worst part of the injury.

"I was trying to be as positive and even keel as you can through the process; easier said than done," Kunin continued. "[I] just wanted to get it fixed and get my mind right and just look forward to helping the group any way I could from afar, I guess, and just watching the team.

"That's the worst part about being an athlete, not being there with your team helping out. But now, just like I said, just get stronger, get my knee better, get healthy so I can be ready for the start of the season."

The Sharks likely will be a young team next season, which will include their top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and having a veteran presence would be ideal for showing top prospects the ropes.