After adding some firepower up front at No. 2 overall, the Sharks addressed the other side of the ice at the back end of the first-round.

In a somewhat surprising move, San Jose selected goalie Josh Ravensbergen at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Ravensbergen spent the last two seasons netminding for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL, 33-13-4 record during the 2024-25 season.

Ravensbergen, a WHL Goaltender of the Year finalist, is the first WHL goalie selected in the first round of the #NHLDraft since Sebastian Cossa in 2021!@SanJoseSharks fans, this Berger comes supersized🤩@TheFutureisTeal | @PGCougars pic.twitter.com/BbFy0ostUz — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) June 28, 2025

The 18-year-old goalie is 6-foot-5, 191 pounds and brings tremendous upside to a Sharks goalie room headlined by standout prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

"Ravensbergen's certainly a guy that has the upside potential," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I still think he's finding his way as to what type of goaltender he's going to be, but he's someone, when you project, who has got a very good upside to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL one day."

Elite Prospects had Ravensbergen ranked as their No. 1 goalie prospect in the 2025 class, and the No. 24 prospect overall.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast