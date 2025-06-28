Trending
Breaking News

Sharks draft goalie Josh Ravensbergen at No. 30 overall 

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

After adding some firepower up front at No. 2 overall, the Sharks addressed the other side of the ice at the back end of the first-round.

In a somewhat surprising move, San Jose selected goalie Josh Ravensbergen at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

Ravensbergen spent the last two seasons netminding for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL, 33-13-4 record during the 2024-25 season.

The 18-year-old goalie is 6-foot-5, 191 pounds and brings tremendous upside to a Sharks goalie room headlined by standout prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

"Ravensbergen's certainly a guy that has the upside potential," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I still think he's finding his way as to what type of goaltender he's going to be, but he's someone, when you project, who has got a very good upside to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL one day."

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

NHL Draft 52 mins ago

Sharks take best-player-available approach to 2025 NHL Draft

Sharks PressConf 2 hours ago

Sharks assistant GM Ryane Clowe explains team's first-round 2025 NHL Draft picks

Elite Prospects had Ravensbergen ranked as their No. 1 goalie prospect in the 2025 class, and the No. 24 prospect overall.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking News2025 NHL Draft
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us