After years of dominating on the ice, a Sharks legends will enter hockey's most prestigious club.

It was announced Tuesday that Joe Thornton was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Joe Thornton.#HHOF2025 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2RzNNlmwtI — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

Thornton spent 15 seasons in San Jose from 2005 to 2020, helping usher in Northern California's golden era of hockey that featured the Sharks consistently among the NHL's most successful franchises over that span.

Thornton, fondly known by hockey fans as "Jumbo," joined the Sharks during a blockbuster midseason trade with the Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 NHL season.

Thornton wasted no time making an impression on his new fanbase, taking home the prestigious Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most valuable player, during his first season in San Jose.

"Jumbo" would go on to become a franchise icon, with his infectious joy and unmistakable smile forever synonymous with his status as one of the most beloved players to ever don a Sharks sweater.

Thornton's 1,539 career points rank 14th all time in NHL history, placing him in elite company as one of only 16 players ever to surpass the 1,500-point milestone. He also finished his illustrious 24-year career ranked top 10 all time in assists (seventh, 1,109) and regular-season games played (sixth, 1,714).

While Thornton's playing days are over, his impact still can be felt on the franchise as he remains closely involved with the franchise, fittingly serving as a mentor for San Jose's next crop of young stars.



