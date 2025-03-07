Sharks trade Walman to Oilers for conditional first-round draft pick

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

DENVER — It’s official.

The Sharks traded defenseman Jake Walman to the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional 2026 first-round pick and prospect Carl Berglund late Thursday night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per the Sharks, these are the conditions:

The selection is Top 12 protected; if the selection is in the Top 12, Edmonton may choose to transfer their 2027 first round selection to San Jose instead.

Should Edmonton choose to trade their 2027 first-round selection prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, their 2026 first-round selection will transfer to San Jose unconditionally.

The San Jose Sharks now have two first-round picks in each of the next two years, both of their own and the Dallas Stars’ 2025 first and the Oilers’ 2026 first.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast