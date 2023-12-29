Hertl, Burroughs let Magnus Chrona down in loss to Oilers

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks now have ruined two special moments for Magnus Chrona.

Chrona, 23, made his NHL debut on Nov. 4, coming on for Mackenzie Blackwood midway through a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team left him out to dry, and the rookie allowed four goals on 17 shots in 30:30 of mop-up duty.

Chrona made his first NHL start on Friday night, and once again, his team left him twisting in the wind. He stopped 8 of 12 shots, and he was mercy-pulled after the first period.

The Sharks would get shut out by the Oilers 5-0.

“I feel bad for him. We didn’t do a good job playing defense in front of him tonight,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn lamented. “[Took] him out to protect him in a lot of ways. Not subject him to our lapses defensively.”

“We let him [out to] dry. I feel really bad for him. His first NHL game and we didn’t help him,” Tomáš Hertl acknowledged.

Chrona now has a 9.50 GAA and a .724 Save % in two NHL appearances. Hopefully, better days are ahead for the Sharks prospect.

