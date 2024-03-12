Sharks can use loss to Flyers as learning lesson for next season

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

PHILADELPHIA – All the Sharks can hope to do, at this point, is learn and be better.

On the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoff chase Tuesday, the Sharks lost 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers. San Jose officially was eliminated when the Vegas Golden Knights earned a point later in the night by forcing overtime against the Seattle Kraken.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Of course, San Jose has been out of the postseason chase since its 0-10-1 start.

But maybe the Sharks can learn something from Tuesday's loss, veterans and youngsters alike, that they can apply to next season.

First, when you’re about to get an extended 5-on-3, give up the puck.

Midway through the second period, down a goal, the Sharks were on the power play. Garnet Hathaway was called for elbowing, giving San Jose about 40 seconds on a 5-on-3, but only if the Flyers touched the puck.

“I think everybody on the bench was yelling, ‘Give it to them!’ Maybe they didn’t hear us?” Sharks coach David Quinn mused dryly.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast