Report: Zetterlund, Sharks begin contract extension talks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Fabian Zetterlund wants to stay … and it sounds like the Sharks want the same.

San Jose Hockey Now has heard that the Sharks and Zetterlund, a pending RFA, have begun contract extension talks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The discussion was described to SJHN as “casual,” so it doesn’t mean an extension is imminent.

In October, the Swedish winger, fresh off a Sharks-leading 24-goal campaign, told the Mercury News, “I want to stay here for a long time.”

Zetterlund, 25, has followed up last year’s breakout campaign with 11 goals and 12 assists through 34 games this season. Impressively, he’s outpacing last year’s 24 goals and 20 assists in markedly less playing time, playing more of a middle-six and secondary power play role on a deeper Sharks squad. As of Dec. 18, Zetterlund was on pace for a career-high 27-28-55 campaign.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast