Ex-Sharks captain Pavelski makes playoff history in Stars loss

How's that for a return to the lineup?

After missing the final five games of the Dallas Stars' first-round series against the Minnesota Wild while in concussion protocol, Joe Pavelski re-entered NHL playoff action in historic fashion in Game 1 of the second-round matchup with the Seattle Kraken..

The former San Jose Sharks captain scored all four of Dallas' goals in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

At 38 years and 295 days old, Pavelski became the oldest player in NHL playoff history with a four-goal game, per ESPN Stats & Information. The previous record-holder was Maurice Richard, who was 35 years and 245 days old when he achieved the feat with the Canadiens in Game 1 of the 1957 Stanley Cup Final.

The first two goals came in the game's opening 13 minutes to help give Dallas a 2-1 advantage.

Then, after three unanswered goals from Seattle, Pavelski forced overtime with a pair of third-period scores.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Pavelski's remarkable effort wasn't enough for a Game 1 victory. Yanni Gourde tallied the game-winner in overtime as Seattle stole the win in Dallas.

Pavelski, who owns the most career playoff goals among U.S.-born players with 68, has continued to fend off Father Time this season. In his fourth year as a member of the Stars after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Sharks, Pavelski racked up 28 goals and 49 assists. It was the fifth time he reached the 70-point mark.

Pavelski and the Stars will look to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday.