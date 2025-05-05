Sharks drop to No. 2 pick in NHL draft lottery despite best No. 1 odds

The ping-pong balls did not fall in the Sharks' favor Monday night as San Jose fell during the 2025 NHL Draft lottery, ending up with the No. 2 overall pick.

Just in: The Sharks will pick No. 2 in the 2025 #NHLDraft!#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/rCEZs60XKT — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 5, 2025

Despite entering the lottery with the best odds to win the No. 1 pick at 25.2 percent, the Sharks lost out on the opportunity to do so for the second time in as many years after selecting consensus top prospect Macklin Celebrini first overall in 2024. Celebrini tied for second among NHL rookies with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games this season and is a Calder Trophy finalist.

The New York Islanders ended up with the No. 1 selection after entering Monday with the NHL's 10th-best odds at 3.5 percent, and will pick first for the first time in 16 years.

In the 2025 draft, Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick. But there are plenty of other top prospects for San Jose to choose from at No. 2, including center Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL).

With a strong crop of young talent already, the Sharks certainly will be able to add to their teal future with the second pick in the draft.

