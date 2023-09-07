Former Sharks GM Doug Wilson joins Penguins front office

For the first time in 32 years, Doug Wilson is associated with an NHL team that isn’t the San Jose Sharks.

Earlier today, Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas announced the addition of Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations.

According to the Penguins’ press release, “Wilson will provide counsel, opinions and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions. He will join the team at home and on the road at various points during the season and offseason, and will provide guidance and mentorship to all levels of hockey operations.”

In 1991, the future Hall of Fame defenseman was dealt from the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won the Norris Trophy in 1982, to the expansion San Jose Sharks. After two injury-plagued campaigns, Wilson retired in 1993.

After retirement, Wilson worked with the NHLPA and Hockey Canada. In 1997, Wilson re-joined the Sharks as Director of Player Personnel and Professional Development. Six years later, he was named GM.

