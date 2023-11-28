Quinn applauds ‘ballsy' Sharks for standing up to Capitals' Wilson

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

The Washington Capitals were starting to overwhelm the Sharks at the end of the second period Monday night at SAP Center.

With 4:33 left in the middle frame, the Sharks were up 1-0, courtesy of Fabian Zetterlund, and trailing just 20-17 on the shot counter. But then, the Caps finished the period with the last eight shots on goal, tying the game in the process.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Washington had all the momentum in the world heading into the final frame. And earlier in the season, when San Jose started off 0-10-1, that might’ve been it for the Sharks.

But instead, the home team held the Capitals to just seven shots in the third period and netted the game-winner, courtesy of Luke Kunin off a nifty pass by Justin Bailey.

SHARKS TAKE THE LEAD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/i5MQ3Zu3qL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 28, 2023

Per SPORTLOGiQ, Washington had just two Slot Shots in the third after 12 in the first 40 minutes.

“We were playing a little more on top of them. We were skating more, better in the neutral zone,” Kunin said. “First two, it was a little too easy for them coming through. It’s something we talked about. Good on the guys to step up.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast