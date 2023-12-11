Quinn states Sharks found success ‘blueprint' in string of good games

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Can the Sharks keep it up?

Not the comebacks – down 4-2 with 10:37 to go Sunday night, the Sharks tied it, ultimately losing 5-4 in the shootout to the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s the third consecutive game that San Jose has stormed back down two or more goals to earn at least a point.

That’s not likely sustainable. But what could be sustainable? For the second straight game, the Sharks outshot their opponent, and more often than not, played structured, suffocating hockey.

On Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose played perhaps its best period of hockey all season, outshooting Detroit 14-6 in the first period. It got wild after that, a 6-5 Sharks OT win, San Jose with a 36-31 shots edge.

Against Vegas tonight, they outshot the defending champs 39-27.This was only the third time during their 8-17-3 start that they outshot the opposition.

“You really felt from the drop of the puck that this was an extension of what was going on in Detroit,” Sharks coach David Quinn said.

