Quinn states Sharks need more size, will after another shutout loss

We might have got a glimpse of the San Jose Sharks’ immediate future this afternoon.

But not on the ice, in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Instead, it was off the ice, where head coach David Quinn bemoaned both the Sharks’ lack of size and will.

“We have a lot of areas of improvement where we can be harder, regardless of our size. I guess I’m touching on both sides of it,” he said. “There are too many instances when we go into these battles and we’re not really into them.”

Per SPORTLOGiQ, the Golden Knights won a stunning 71.4 percent of Puck Battles in All Situations.

Obviously, Vegas isn’t hurt by the fact that they’re the heaviest team in the NHL. Per Elite Prospects, they average 207 pounds. San Jose, by the way, is 16th at 199 pounds.

But as they say, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”

