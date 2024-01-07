Quinn ‘pissed off' by Sharks' lack of effort in loss to Maple Leafs

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“You think you can win on talent alone? Gentlemen, you don’t have enough talent to win on talent alone.”

David Quinn seemed to echo that Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks line from “Miracle” after the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

It was San Jose’s 11th straight loss, their second 11-game losing streak this year.

“Listen, they have more talent than we do. Nobody is hiding behind that or away from that,” Quinn admitted. “But we need to be way more consistent with our compete.”

The Sharks were outshot 18-3 in the first period, only down a goal because of Mackenzie Blackwood and five – that’s right, five – first-period Toronto crossbars and posts.

“I’m pissed off about our compete, our lack of effort. Consistent effort. There were shifts and moments, but that’s not good enough,” Quinn said.

The Sharks pushed back after the opening frame, actually outshooting the Leafs 21-17 in the last two periods, and got a goal from Mikael Granlund, but it wasn’t good enough.

