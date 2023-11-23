Sharks display turkey performance in 'embarrassing' loss to Kraken

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

The San Jose Sharks started Thanksgiving early.

On the first shift, they allowed a Jordan Eberle breakaway. And even with one Seattle Kraken goal disallowed because of an offsides and a David Quinn timeout exhorting them to wake up, the Sharks were down 4-0 after the first period.

“Two breakaways in the first minute and a half. Just absolutely freaking embarrassing,” Quinn lamented. “We lost every single battle. Got beat off walls. Every time there was a 50-50 puck battle, we’re fishing for pucks. Get on the wrong side of it. One guy would get beat one-on-one and the other guy would dive in. It was embarrassing.”

It didn’t get much better after that.

The Sharks pulled a shelled Kaapo Kahkonen but had only one shot on goal in the middle frame. They managed to avoid a shutout off a late third-period Mike Hoffman goal, but overall, had only 14 shots.

It was a turkey of a performance.

