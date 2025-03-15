Graf displays crucial growth in Sharks' win over Blackhawks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s been a long time since the Sharks have developed an excellent two-way middle-six forward.

It’s the type of player that is essential to winning, and, of course, the Sharks haven’t won much in the past six years.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But in San Jose's 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at SAP Center, Collin Graf showed why he might become the franchise’s first true two-way middle-six forward development success story since Barclay Goodrow's prime in 2019-20.

Forget Graf’s two goals — plays like these are why the 22-year-old winger has vaulted ahead of offense-first San Jose Barracuda prospects like Danil Gushchin and Thomas Bordeleau, for example, on the depth chart.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast