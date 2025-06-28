Turns out professional hockey players are just like the rest of us.

At least, that's the case for new Sharks center Cole McKinney, who San Jose selected Saturday with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Per the Sharks, McKinney's favorite non-hockey athlete is Warriors star Steph Curry. After all, who can blame him?

Cole's favorite (non-hockey) athlete? Steph Curry.



Seems convenient don't you think, @warriors? 👀

Luckily for McKinney, his new team already has some close connections to Curry and Golden State. Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, is the son of Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

So, it probably won't be hard to arrange a meeting between McKinney and Curry, who are now Bay Area sports counterparts.

Perhaps we'll see McKinney join his new teammates, Celebrini and Will Smith, at a Warriors game or two next season as well.

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini at the Warriors game tonight 🤝

