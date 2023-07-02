Trending
Sharks trade Kniazev to Jets for prospect defenseman Gawanke

By Sheng Peng

The Sharks have traded a defenseman.

It’s not superstar Erik Karlsson -- the Sharks have sent out prospect Artemi Kniazev to the Winnipeg Jets for fellow prospect blueliner Leon Gawanke.

Gawanke, 24, was a Jets fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He skated for Germany’s silver medal-winning side at the recent World Championships and has starred for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in the last four seasons. He tied for the AHL lead for defensemen with 20 goals last year.

Gawanke is an RFA and has never played in the NHL, but it looks like his time could be coming. If the Sharks trade Karlsson, there’s a clear offensive void on the blueline that the 6-foot-1 right-hander conceivably could help with. The German defenseman has signed a contract with DEL side Adler Mannheim, but according to agent Claude Lemieux, Gawanke can get out of that contract for an NHL deal by July 15.

