Sharks' Duclair puzzled by NHL banning specialty jerseys, Pride tape

Sharks forward Anthony Duclair was puzzled by the NHL’s decision to ban specialty warm-up jerseys, such as Pride jerseys.

“I know a lot of guys are supportive of that. I have no problem in the past to do it. It sucks that’s not going to be part of the league moving forward,” Duclair, who has worn both Pride jerseys and used Pride tape on his sticks in previous years, told San Jose Hockey Now. “It’s a little weird to me, a little puzzling to me.”

And now, the league has prohibited Pride tape.

Although players, per ESPN, “can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice, the updated guidance reaffirmed that on-ice player uniforms and gear worn in warm-ups, official team practices and games cannot be altered to reflect ‘specialty’ theme nights."

