Source: Barabanov Sharks-to-Rangers trade fell through before deadline

All signs pointed to Alexander Barabanov getting traded…and then, he wasn’t.

On Thursday, the eve of the NHL trade deadline, Barabanov and Anthony Duclair were scratched for trade-related reasons, a sure sign that moves were in the cards.

Duclair was dealt before the San Jose Sharks’ match-up that night against the New York Islanders, but Barabanov sat and sat and sat, and the Trade Deadline passed on Friday at noon.

So what happened?

The Tomas Hertl trade happened. In a shocker, the Sharks sent their franchise icon to the hated Vegas Golden Knights. As part of the deal, San Jose used their last salary retention slot on Hertl, a salary retention slot that was meant for Barabanov.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said as much yesterday, on retaining on Hertl, “It definitely came into play today. Unfortunately, it might have knocked us out of maybe a deal.”

So what was that deal?

A source told San Jose Hockey Now that Barabanov was about to be dealt to the New York Rangers, before the Hertl shocker reached the finish line about 20 minutes away from the Trade Deadline.

